‘Aregbesola Can Not Become A Political Leader Again’ – Yusuf

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, has strongly criticized the former Osun State Governor and immediate past Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, for his recent statements about his political future in 2024.

Speaking on a private radio station in Osogbo, Yusuf dismissed Aregbesola’s aspirations, stating that he is “hallucinating” about returning to a leadership role in Osun State politics.

He asserted that Aregbesola’s era of influence has ended and firmly believes that Aregbesola can no longer become a leader in any political system in the state.

He said, “I always wish him good. We were together. We have come a long way. We spent quality time together in politics, but what I know is that his terrain of influence is gone in the political firmament of Osun. He cannot be a leader of any political system in the state again.

“Though he tried to ensure that Progressive retain power in Osun while exiting office, what I know is that he is only trying but it is too late to become a leader in the state as he has been struggling to.

“I said this because I knew that he became a Governor by collective leadership. Just as I couldn’t become a Governor as I wished so also that it is not easy for him to become the leader of any political system that he wishes to be.

“For him to be saying he would let people know where he is going before the end of this year, is nothing but a ruse; time has passed by on that. Life doesn’t wait for such.”