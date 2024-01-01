Video: Davido, Aides Attend Crossover Service At Popular Church In Lagos

Nigerian singer and producer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was spotted on Monday night attending a crossover service at Harvesters Church in Lagos.

Davido attended the December 31st crossover service alongside some of his friends and aides, including Israel DMW. The viral video of the singer in church has elicited joy among his fans on social media, Naija News understands.

The lead Pastor of the Harvesters Church, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, could be heard in the background welcoming the congregation to the year 2024 as camera lights flash and members cheer to the new dawn.

See the video clip below:

Naija News reports that the Crossover Service in Nigeria is a significant religious event observed by many Christians, particularly on New Year’s Eve.

It’s a special church service held to usher in the new year with prayers, worship, and thanksgiving. It’s considered a time for spiritual renewal, reflection on the past year, and setting intentions for the year ahead.

Members also attend this service at various worship centres to pray seeking God’s blessings and guidance for the new year.

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, has debunked reports of ridiculing veteran Nollywood stars begging for financial support online.

Naija News reports that in 2023, the movie star made headlines over comments about the series of Yoruba Nollywood veterans coming online to beg, stressing they were giving the movie industry a bad name, which generated controversy at the time.

However, Jaiye Kuti, in an interview with Legit, noted that her statements were taken out of context.

She commended the veteran stars for paving the way for young movie stars in the film industry, insisting she would never ridicule or speak down on them.

According to her, she was only advocating for the need to have a purse for insurance to care for Nollywood stars during their old age.

She said, “Actually, what I was trying to achieve at the time was for our industry to have a purse for insurance. Our elders have been there; they started this job and helped lay the foundation of what many of us enjoy today, and for that reason, I would never ridicule them or speak down on them. I was only clamouring for insurance to take care of them in their old age.

“Social media can be an evil, bad place, especially those useless, faceless pages. Trolls can make your life unbearable, forgetting that we are also humans. During that my saga, some evil people on social media were out to destroy me.”