Kano Emir’s Son Attends Crossover Church Service With Oba Of Benin

Prince Isah Ado-Bayero, son of the Emir of Kano, on Sunday, joined the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for a special crossover night church service to welcome the year 2024.

This significant event took place at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral in Benin City.

Isah Ado-Bayero had earlier in the day attended the traditional Igue festival thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

This occasion marked the first time in history that an Oba of Benin attended a crossover night church service.

The service, conducted in the Edo language, follows the celebration of the traditional Igue festival thanksgiving service, aligning with the Gregorian calendar.

The event, detailed in a statement by the monarch’s Chief Press Secretary, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, noted the unusual presence of Prince Isah Ado-Bayero.

His attendance as a Muslim who observes the Hijrah Calendar was a highlight for the worshippers at Holy Aruosa, also known as the Edo national church.

The service, led by Priest Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, marked a memorable start to the new year.