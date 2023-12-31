Video: Veteran Actor, Zack Orji In Critical Condition At National Hospital In Abuja

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, is reportedly in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital in Abuja.

Naija News reports that a video that emerged online shows the movie star lying on a hospital bed.

Friends who spoke to LIB on the current health of the actor said he cannot walk or talk, and all kinds of tests are being run on him to ascertain what is wrong.

Zack Orji was said to have been rushed to the hospital two days ago after he slumped in the toilet.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has expressed her lack of admiration for Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwu, said she is not a fan of Davido or likes him.

When asked about her reason, Kate cited Davido’s failure to greet her during their encounter, leaving a feeling of disrespect.

She also clarified that she had no personal issues with him and acknowledged his generosity, particularly his charitable acts, such as giving money donated on his birthday to orphanages.

The thespian also praised Davido’s role in the movie Coming to America