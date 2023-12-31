Gift Orban Is Nigerian 2023 King Of Goals In Europe

Gift Orban has the highest number of goals than any other Nigerian footballer in the major leagues in Europe during the 2023 calendar year.

Gift Orban, who signed with Gent in January, made his name in Europe as a prolific striker in the last part of the 2022-2023 season. He continued with the form in the early stages of the 2023-2024 season.

Orban’s first season with Gent saw him score 20 goals in 22 games. His 2023 total now stands at 32 goals after he scored 12 goals in 29 appearances so far this season.

Interestingly, Super Eagles of Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro left the 21-year-old Nigerian striker out of his 25-man squad for the 2023 AFCON despite being the Nigerian with the highest amount of goals in the top leagues in Europe.

Despite being the most prolific Nigerian striker in Europe so far this year, Gift Orban would have to watch the Eagles play in Ivory Coast between January 13 to February 11.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen—who was just named the 2023 African Footballer of the Year—finished as the second Nigerian with the highest number of goals with 29 total strikes in the 2023 calendar year.

The former striker for Lille and Wolfsburg, who was also named the Italian Footballers’ Association Player of the Year earlier this month for his exceptional campaign, became the first Nigerian to finish in the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or voting with his eighth-place finish.

Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface who has been one of the most prolific last summer signings so far this season, is the third-highest-scoring Nigerian in Europe in 2023. The new Bayer Leverkusen striker scored 26 goals in total in the outgoing year.

So far in the 2023-2024 season the 23-year-old Nigeria international has made 17 goals contribution for his German Bundesliga club.

Story continues below advertisement



With ten goals and seven assists in 16 games so far this season, Boniface—one of Jose Peseiro’s eight strikers on his 2023 AFCON—has been Leverkusen’s best-performing striker.