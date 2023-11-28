Gent Coach Tells Gift Orban What To Do To Start Playing Regularly

Hein Vanhaezebrouck, the manager of Belgian club, Gent, has urged Nigerian striker, Gift Orban, to improve his pressing and overall performance to become a regular starter.

Gift Orban, 21, came out earlier this season to express his dissatisfaction over the lack of playing time under coach Vanhaezebrouck.

Orban has only started six games and scored one goal in the Jupiler Pro League this season. He has three goals in twelve league games.

The Nigerian striker has scored four goals in the UEFA Conference League, including a hat-trick in their 3-2 away victory over Breidablik in September.

Last Sunday, coach Vanhaezebrouck brought on Orban in the 84th minute against Union Saint-Gilloise. The coach brought in the Nigerian striker due to the fans’ intense call for him.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t make any impact as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

While defending his decision to make the Nigerian striker a late substitute, the coach conceded that Orban’s fitness issues reduced his preparation time ahead of the game.

The coach said, “He was hit by Delaney and was in the rag for two weeks, so he was only able to train for two days.

“If he is fit in training, then we will see who plays. But how many goals has he already scored this season? And a striker does more than just score goals.

“Do you think we would get four chances thanks to pressing with Gift Orban on the field? He has trained for two days, you have to stay serious.

“Tarik Tissoudali misses a few open chances, but he does help create those chances. By putting pressure, by making an action. Not many teams can afford a striker who only kicks in by hitting the right place.”