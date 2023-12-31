‘Ganduje Is Just Sitting, Almost Behaving Like Adamu’ – Lukman

The immediate past National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in North-West, Salihu Lukman, has asserted that the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, is not making any impact.

Naija News reports that Lukman made this known during an interview with PUNCH, stating that Gaduje is almost acting like the former chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

According to him, Gaduje does not engage with party stakeholders or have productive meetings even when people pay him courtesy visits.

Lukeman added that the former governor of Kano state is not meeting all the obligations the constitution has imposed on him as the party’s national chairman.

He said, “Well, we removed Abdullahi Adamu and brought in Ganduje. But Ganduje is just sitting, almost behaving like Adamu. I am sorry, with due respect to him. No meeting is taking place. Sometimes you see people paying courtesy visits. It doesn’t amount to meeting all the obligations the constitution has imposed on him as the national chairman of the party. I think these are the issues.

Story continues below advertisement



“If today, our judiciary and our law enforcement agencies are working in such a way that they enforce the law as provided in both the constitution and all laws of the country, some of the rascality going on will not take place. But when people believe they have the protection of somebody, which is why people will say Asiwaju should intervene in every crisis. I think this is just where we are.”