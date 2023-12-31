Atalanta Coach Wishes Super Eagles Early Exit From 2023 AFCON

The manager of Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini, is hoping that the Super Eagles of Nigeria won’t go too far in the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Gasperini indirectly made this wish on Saturday, December 30, after his player, Ademola Lookman, made his last appearance for Atalanta ahead of the tournament.

Recall that Lookman is one of the 25 players Super Eagles of Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro invited for the 2023 AFCON which will commence in Ivory Coast on January 13.

The Atalanta winger’s game-winning performance on Saturday helped the team defeat Lecce 1-0 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Lookman’s goal in the 50th minute was all that was needed for Atalanta to win their ninth straight Serie A game and move up to sixth position pending the outcome of the game between Juventus and Roma.

With Lookman expected to join the Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2023 AFCON, Atalanta have fewer options in attack, a development that has left the club’s coach worried.

While he wishes Lookman who has scored 9 goals in 18 league games to return earlier than most Nigerian football enthusiasts would want, the coach hopes that the 26-year-old Nigerian striker returns with no injury at the end of the tournament.

“It was a good game, unfortunately, Lookman will fly out tomorrow, but we have Muriel, Scamacca, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk, and Toure. It will be an opportunity for them,” the Atalanta coach told DAZN.

“I don’t want to act like I’m wishing Nigeria don’t do well, but naturally we hope Lookman isn’t away for too long. Above all, we hope he doesn’t get injured.”