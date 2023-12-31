Mohamed Salah Makes Egypt’s Final Squad For 2023 AFCON

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah will lead his national team, Egypt to Ivory Coast where they will attempt to end their 13-year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Mohamed Salah and his Pharaohs of Egypt teammates last won the AFCON in Angola in 2010 which made it the 6th in their history and made them the most successful country in the tournament.

Since then, they have finished in second place twice; their latest final was in the 2021 edition of the tournament in which they lost to Senegal in Cameroon in February 2022.

In the forthcoming edition of the tournament which will kick-off in Ivory Coast on January 13, Mohamed Salah and his teammates will begin their campaign in Group B alongside Ghana, Mozambique, and Cape Verde.

The 31-year-old Salah is expected to report to Egypt’s 2023 AFCON camp after Liverpool’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on January 1.

Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, Egypt will play a pre-tournament friendly on January 7 against Tanzania.

Note that if Egypt make it to the final of the 2023 AFCON on February 11, Mohamed Salah will miss at least four Premier League games.

Below is Egypt’s final squad for the 2023 AFCON

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Elshenawy (Al Ahly), Ahmed El-Shenawy (Pyramids), Mohamed Abou Gabal (National Bank of Egypt), Mohamed Sobhi (Zamalek)

Defenders: Ahmed Hegazy (Al-Ittihad), Mohamed Abdelmonemem (Al Ahly), Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Ali Gabr, Osama Galal, Ahmed Samy, Mohamed Hamdy Sharaf (all Pyramids), Omar Kamal Abdelwahed (Futur), Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi (Al-Wakrah/QAT), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour, Ahmed Nabil Koka (Al Ahly), Ahmed Sayed “Zizou” (Zamalek), Mahmoud Hamada (Al-Masry)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG), Mostafa Fathi (Pyramids), Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan (Trabzonspor/TUR), Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes/FRA), Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hassan “Kuka” (Bendikspor/TUR).