Akeredolu Was A Weakling, Mismanaged His Health – Ex-aide

Doyin Odebowale, a former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategies to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has described his late principal as a “weakling.”

Naija News reported that Odebowale resigned his appointment hours after the passing of Governor Akeredolu on Wednesday in Germany.

In his letter of resignation addressed to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Odebowale cited Akeredolu’s death as the reason for his decision.

However, in a viral video on Saturday, Odebowale disclosed that Akeredolu mismanaged his health by not resting, and some of his aides didn’t allow him to sleep.

The former aide stated that when the late governor took ill, some of his political associates started holding meetings and discussing his demise when he was alive.

He said: “Aketi mismanaged his health. The perfidy of many of his aides was unrivalled. They won’t allow him to rest, they won’t allow him to sleep. He took ill and the next thing is when will he die? People started holding meetings against the man who never offended them. I will talk about Babajide once Aketi is buried.”

Odebowale also berated his former principal for failing to caution his wife, Betty, over her recent outburst, adding that allegations of forgery against Akeredolu were false.

He added: “Aketi was weakling, he would have called his wife to order, especially when she was saying per adventure. I would have sent her away. Her outburst was unAfrican. What point was she proving? I know Aketi was not sleeping with anybody. Even from Ibadan, I knew that. But these people were peddling influence.

“Aketi rejected many chieftaincy titles. He stuck to Arakunrin. Those that made allegations of forgery should bring out the documents and show who collected the money.”

Odebowale said some members of the Akeredolu cabinet were unknown political entities until the wife of the late governor and her son nominated them.

He said: “If Babajide and his mother were found to have stolen money, send them to jail.

“All of you members of the cabinet who were unknown political entities until Mrs. Akeredolu and her son nominated you. It was Babajide and his mother who submitted the name of the commissioner, Rasaq Obe, who is now going about to tell the world he paid to be made a commissioner.”

Odebowale challenged Obe to tell the world how much he paid to the former First Lady and her son for his name to be submitted.

He added: “Come out and tell the world how you became more important than those in Ifedore who have been with Aketi since 2012. You are now telling the world because you are quarrelling with Babajide over diesel supply. I have more to say after Aketi is buried.”