List Of Akeredolu’s Appointees That Have Resigned Since Aiyedatiwa Became Ondo State Governor

Some political appointees of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, have resigned their positions following the death of their principal and the emergence of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the substantive Governor of Ondo State.

Naija News recalls that following the demise of Akeredolu in the early hours of Wednesday, 27th December, Aiyedatiwa, who was his deputy, was sworn in as the substantive Governor of Ondo State.

Barely 24 hours after his emergence, some aides who served with Akeredolu have resigned from Aiyedatiwa’s cabinet.

Those who served with Akeredolu but have now resigned include:

1. Richard Olatunde, chief press secretary to Akeredolu.

2. Raimi Olayiwola Aminu, the commissioner for infrastructure, lands, and housing.

3. Dare Aragbaiye, special adviser on union matters/special duties.

4. Doyin Odebowale, senior special assistant on special duties and strategy.

5. Olawale Abolade, special assistant on photography.

Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa has also made his first set of appointments as Governor.

The new Ondo State Governor appointed Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan as his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Smart Omodunbi (Jnr) as his Special Assistant (Political Matters), Mr. Abire Sunday Olugbenga as his Special Assistant (New Media).

Story continues below advertisement



Others are Miss Motunrayo Oyedele, Special Assistant (Photography) and Dr. Temitayo Iperepolu, Special Assistant (Domestic and Government House).