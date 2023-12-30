Connect with us

Nigeria News

National Assembly To Pass Budget Today – Senate Leader

Published

on

at

2:50 PM
National Assembly To Pass 2024 Budget This Week

The National Assembly is set to pass the 2024 Appropriation Bill at the plenary today, 30 December 2023.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, assured Nigerians that the National Assembly would pass the budget on December 30.

He said, “To ensure the passage of the budget, We abridged time to make all ministries, departments and agencies appear before the joint sitting of all the relevant committees of both the Senate and House of Representatives.

“This has already reduced the time for the budget defence process by half rather than appearing before the Senate first and House of Representatives later. The resolution has also removed the need for harmonisation. In essence, we have been able to save time.

“We have also been sitting beyond our regular sitting days. We have sat on Saturdays. We may even sit on Sunday as we are approaching another year. We only give ourselves three days to go home and celebrate Christmas.

Story continues below advertisement

Get New DJ Mixes

“We are reconvening on December 29. Our hope and determination is to pass by December 30. On January 1, 2024, Mr President will have the 2024 appropriation bill at his desk for assent so that its implementation can take off in earnest.”

© 2023 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc.
Related Topics:

is an Associate at Naija News. He is a news media enthusiast, he holds a degree in psychology and loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: [email protected], Instagram: adeniyidman

Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement