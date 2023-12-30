Lawmakers Pass 962 Bills Into Law – Abbas Reveals In Six Month Scorecard

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, revealed on Saturday that lawmakers have introduced a total of 962 bills in the past 6 months.

Naija News reports that Abbas revealed this during a special plenary session held to pass the 2024 budget into law.

Out of these bills, 120 have been referred to relevant committees for further consideration. Additionally, within the same time frame, 500 motions have been introduced and 153 petitions have been addressed by the House.

It is worth noting that the House was inaugurated on June 13th.

“Our legislative outputs in the last six months are remarkable. The House received and considered 962 bills, 500 motions, and 153 petitions.

“Of these numbers, 120 bills have passed the Second Reading stage. They are currently undergoing further review and refinement to address some of the concerns raised during the debates,” the speaker said.

Meanwhile, the 10th Senate has summoned the security chiefs over the recent killings in Plateau state.

Those invited are Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff; Hassan Abubakar, chief of air staff; Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS); and Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of the police (IGP).

Naija News understands that the Senate invited the security chiefs on Saturday after Diiket Plang, senator representing Plateau Central, drew the attention of the red chamber to the incident.

The security chiefs would appear before the senate plenary in a closed session.

Some armed men had killed many residents during attacks on 17 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs of Plateau state.

The attacks were said to have occurred on December 23 and snowballed to 24 while residents were preparing for the Christmas celebration.

Houses were razed and properties were looted during the attacks.

While moving the motion, Plang expressed dismay over the attacks that have displaced many residents in the LGAs.

Contributing to the debate, Titus Zam, senator representing Benue north-west, lamented that the service chiefs did not have a grasp of the security situation in the country.

Zam said, “Nigeria is in trouble. The service chiefs that appeared before this senate appeared to know what they were doing.

“Six months down the road it appears that there is no difference. I think we should call these service chiefs again. In my district, three LGAs out of seven are already overrun.”