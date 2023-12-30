Connect with us

Senate Invites Security Chiefs Over Plateau Attacks

The 10th Senate has summoned the security chiefs over the recent killings in Plateau state.

Those invited are Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff; Hassan Abubakar, chief of air staff; Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS); and Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of the police (IGP).

Naija News understands that Senate invited the security chiefs on Saturday after Diiket Plang, senator representing Plateau central, drew the attention of the red chamber to the incident.

The security chiefs would appear before the senate plenary in a closed session.

Some armed men had killed many residents during attacks on 17 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs of Plateau state.

The attacks were said to have occurred on December 23 and snowballed to 24 while residents were preparing for the Christmas celebration.

Houses were razed and properties were looted during the attacks.

While moving the motion, Plang expressed dismay over the attacks that have displaced many residents in the LGAs.

Contributing to the debate, Titus Zam, senator representing Benue north-west, lamented that the service chiefs did not have a grasp of the security situation in the country.

Zam said, “Nigeria is in trouble.

“The service chiefs that appeared before this senate appeared to know what they were doing.

“Six months down the road it appears that there is no difference. I think we should call these service chiefs again. In my district, three LGAs out of seven are already overrun.”

