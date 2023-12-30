Gunmen Free South Korean Workers Kidnapped In Rivers

Two South Korean citizens who were victims of a kidnapping incident in Rivers State, Nigeria, about a month ago, have regained their freedom.

Naija News reports that their release was confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday (today) by the foreign ministry in Seoul.

According to Seoul’s Yonhap news agency, the two individuals, who work for Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a prominent South Korean construction company, were abducted on December 12.

The foreign ministry in Seoul confirmed that South Korean authorities successfully secured their release on Friday, adding that both individuals are in good health.

After undergoing a medical examination, the men were relocated to a secure area and were able to speak with their families over the phone, as stated in a press release made available to journalists earlier today.

The foreign ministry expressed gratitude for the “close cooperation” between the South Korean government and the company, as well as the collaborative efforts with the Nigerian military, police, and intelligence authorities that led to their release.

However, it was not made public whether any ransom was paid for the release of the foreigners.

In the statement, Seoul stated that during the abduction incident, the armed group killed four bodyguards, who were Nigerian soldiers, and two local drivers.

The South Korean government has expressed its commitment to continuously assess the measures in place to protect its citizens in Nigeria.

Furthermore, Seoul has emphasized its determination to collaborate with relevant government agencies, businesses, and overseas Koreans in order to proactively prevent kidnapping incidents.