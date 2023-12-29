‘We Have Given Nigeria So Much, Yet Neglected’ – 14 Rivers Oil-producing Communities Write FG

The oil communities in Rivers State have alleged being neglected despite the country benefiting from resources explored from the region.

The oil-rich region regretted the absence of basic amenities in Egni Kingdom, which has elicited outcry from the residents.

Despite their significant contribution to the country’s development through oil exploration, the 14 communities claim there is little evidence of progress in their area. Consequently, they are appealing to federal and state governments for assistance.

Naija News reports that Egni Kingdom is home to prominent international oil companies such as Total Energies, Shell Petroleum Development Company, and Nigeria Agip Oil Company.

This plea was made during the Egni Development Summit, 2023, which took place in Obite town, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

The summit was organized by the Egni Professors and Academy Doctors Forum in collaboration with other Egni groups.

The Chairman of the summit and the President of EPADOF, Prof. Daniel Ogum, said the essence of the gathering was for the people of Egni to develop a blueprint for development in the interest of the present and future generations.

Ogum urged the Federal Government to guarantee that Egni would reap the advantages of its abundant natural resources.

He emphasized that the local population is enduring the adverse consequences of oil exploration, despite the region’s substantial deposits.

He said, “We thank Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for working cordially with our daughter, deputy governor of Rivers State. We respectfully remind His Excellency that he made a promise to make ONELGA the oil and gas hub of Rivers State.

“Egni is nature’s storage tank of crude petroleum and natural gas. We, therefore, most courteously request that the proposed oil and gas hub be located in Egni. Egni has suffered oil and gas exploitation and exploration hazards over the past 60 years.

“Similarly, we call on the Federal Government to recognise Egni and indeed ONELGA at large, especially in the allocation of resources and the making of appointments.

“We have given Nigeria so much without commensurate rewards. Let our reward be on earth because our natural resources are here on earth.”

He also called on the Federal Government to come to their rescue.

“We are calling on the government to bring to us what will benefit us. The Federal Government should please, remember us.

“We are gathered here to resolve to guard and enrich our heritage. Our needs are numerous, but within the limit imposed by time, we shall limit ourselves to the following; peace and security, education and youth and women empowerment, healthcare and Egni environment, Egni urbanisation, investment and industry and others,” he added

In his remark, the deputy governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, asked the people to continue fostering peace and togetherness, saying that development cannot be achieved without peace.

She said, “There should be no room for rancour; there should not be a space for us to keep arguing.

“When somebody brings an idea and another person brings a better idea, let us all embrace the better idea. Let us continue to foster peace and togetherness.”