Transfer Update On Ivan Toney, De Ligt, Firmino, Guirassy, Martins, Vlahovic, Others

English striker, Ivan Toney, is Arsenal’s top January target, but Brentford’s recent drop in form may prevent the Gunners from acquiring the 27-year-old, according to the Sun.

Matthijs de Ligt, a 24-year-old Dutch defender for Bayern Munich is wanted by Arsenal; nevertheless, a deal is anticipated to be finalized next summer, the Athletic claimed.

After barely six months, Roberto Firmino, a 32-year-old attacker from Brazil, might depart Al-Ahli. Teams from Turkey, Sheffield United, Al-Shabab, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Fateh, and other Saudi Pro League teams are reportedly interested in him, according to Talksport.

The 27-year-old Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy is prepared to leave Stuttgart in January, and Tottenham, Manchester United, and AC Milan are among the teams interested in him, Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Liverpool are planning to send 26-year-old defender Nat Phillips on loan once more in January after his stint with Celtic ended, Liverpool Echo reported.

Hugo Ekitike, a 21-year-old French striker for Paris St-Germain, and Pierre Ekwah, a 21-year-old French midfielder for Sunderland are both targets for Crystal Palace, the Standard claimed.

Nottingham Forest and Monaco are in advanced negotiations regarding a transfer for Portugal’s 28-year-old winger Gelson Martins, L’Equipe claimed.

Next summer, there could be a swap deal between Chelsea’s 30-year-old striker, Romelu Lukaku who is on loan at Roma, and 23-year-old Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, according to Tuttosport.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Manchester United’s 19-year-old English winger Dan Gore, Football Insider claimed.

Chelsea have agreed to sign Senegalese midfielder Pape Daouda Diong when he turns 18 in June. Diong plays for AF Darou Salam, which is presently ranked 17th in Senegal’s league, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.

The 28-year-old Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who plays for Tottenham, will be Juventus’ top target in January, according to Calculomercato.

The 28-year-old English midfielder Kalvin Phillips is anticipated to turn down a move to Juventus, thus Manchester City will let him sign a loan deal with Newcastle, according to Talksport.