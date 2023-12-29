Sanwo-Olu Pays Condolence Visit To Akeredolu’s Family

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the family of the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

On Friday, Governor Sanwo-Olu paid a visit to the late Ondo Governor’s mansion in Ibadan, Oyo State’s capital, shortly after his colleagues from South West state visited the family of the deceased.

Naija News reports that the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, announced this in a tweet via his X (Twitter) page.

Sharing pictures from the visit, Gawat wrote, “Governor of Lagos State, Mr #jidesanwoolu today paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN in Ibadan.”

Also sharing pictures from the condolence visit, Sanwo-Olu wrote, “I paid a visit to the family of late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN in Ibadan today. My heartfelt condolences go to his widow, children, and all who knew and loved him. May his soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, South West Governors’ Forums, on Thursday, concluded to set up a joint committee to collaborate with the family of Rotimi Akeredolu to give the late Governor of Ondo State a befitting burial.

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, stated this during a condolence visit to the home of Akeredolu in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Governor Abiodun went alongside his counterparts from Osun State, Ademola Adeleke; Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, while Governor Seyi Makinde was represented by his Deputy, Bayo Lawal.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Abiodun described the deceased as a very dependable, reliable, predictable, consistent person, who never hesitated at any point in time to say exactly how he felt on any issue no matter how controversial.

Story continues below advertisement



Abiodun said the late Akeredolu was a fearless and courageous man who advocated and championed the course of a Southern presidency and worked towards its success.