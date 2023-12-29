Ondo: ‘Aiyedatiwa To Announce Deputy Next Week After Consulting Tinubu’

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is expected to announce his deputy next week after consulting with President Bola Tinubu on his final choice.

Aiyedatiwa met with President Tinubu late Thursday night in Lagos State.

Naija News had earlier reported that Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as Governor following the death of his principal, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu had died in the early hours of Wednesday after battling cancer for a long time.

According to Vanguard, Governor Aiyedatiwa wants to pick his deputy from the central senatorial district.

Sources revealed that the choice of the Ondo State Governor is the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razaq Obe.

However, many party leaders are against him, alleging that he’s desperate and may rock the boat with time.

Obe was made a commissioner following the recommendation of Betty Akeredolu, wife of the late governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The platform noted that the former Secretary to the State Government and a former member of the National Assembly, Sunday Abegunde, is preferred by party leaders in the state.

Abegunde, who is an ally of President Tinubu, was recently appointed as the Executive Director, Corporate Services of the Niger Delta Development Commission Commission (NDDC).

Obe and Abegunde both hail from the central senatorial district.

Recall that Obe, an ally of Aiyedatiwa, was the commissioner who raised the alarm that the signature of the late governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had been forged by some cabals.

Obe, in an official letter written to Aiyedatiwa when he was the acting governor, said that the “signature of Governor on a certain document has been forged.”

Sources said that Obe would be compensated for the role he played by blowing the whistle against the supposed cabals in Akeredolu’s administration.