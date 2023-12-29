May Your Brilliance Not Be Eclipsed By Greed And Selfishness – APC Chieftain Sends Message To Aiyedatiwa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Olaolu Kelvin, has urged the newly sworn-in governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to hit the ground running.

Kelvin advised the governor to continue with the programmes of his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

He encouraged Aiyedatiwa to serve with all consciousness and fear of God.

The former House of Assembly aspirant in Ose state constituency insisted that the governor’s victory is a victory for everyone, irrespective of the political tussle in the past.

According to him, “Your victory is a victory for all irrespective of political tussle which might have happened before now, it shows that the hand of the Almighty God is truly on our dear state.

“May your renowned brilliance not be eclipsed by greed and quest for selfish and personal aggrandizement. Your emergence is a major pointer that politics today is tilting towards meritocracy and democratization.

“Your Predecessor slogan is “TALK and DO” which encapsulates the whole yearning of the masses and we expect that you will hit the ground running as you face this daunting task.

“The task ahead is enormous but the fact that you have goodwill from across the board should make the task a bit easy for you and we hope that you will use this goodwill to make Ondo State proud of you.

“Let your word be your bond. Let there be a positive difference seen and felt across the state. We want to respectfully remind you that you are here to represent everyone, not your zone or family members.

“We urge you to dare to be different. A lot of trust and confidence has been bestowed upon you and we expect that you do not disappoint. Once again, congratulations and thanks for your tenacity, steadfastness and consistent courage. The work starts now. It’s time to write your name in gold.”