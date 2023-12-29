‘Honour Akeredolu With Your Choice Of Deputy’ – APC Leaders Tell Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has started shopping for his deputy, following his emergence as state Governor.

Naija News recalls that Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as Governor following the death of his principal.

According to sources that spoke with Vanguard, some party leaders have insisted that Aiyedatiwa should pick his deputy from the northern senatorial district, where the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu hails from.

The party leaders who spoke with the platform claimed that the move was to honour Akeredolu and to complete his terms.

However, some supporters of Governor Aiyedatiwa insisted that the position of the Speaker should shift to the northern senatorial district while that of the deputy governor should go to the central senatorial district.

A party leader, who spoke with Vanguard, said that “we as leaders can only suggest to the Governor, the final decision lies with him.

“The Governor has the final say. He alone knows who can work with him.

“But for fairness, we’ll prefer that the governor looks towards the northern senatorial district to honour our late governor Akeredolu.”

An aide to the Governor, who spoke on the issue, said that the party would have a say in the choice of the deputy governor.

He said, “I want to assure our people that the Governor is a team player. All stakeholders would be carried along when the decision is to be taken.

“The person to be chosen as the deputy governor would be agreed upon by all stakeholders in our party.

“We can’t afford to make any mistake in our choice of the deputy governor. The governorship election is ahead.”