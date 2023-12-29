Ekiti Declares Three Days Of Mourning For Akeredolu

Following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has announced three days of mourning.

Before his passing, Akeredolu served as the chairman of the South West and Southern Governors Forums.

Naija News reports that the three-day state mourning was declared by Governor Oyebanji on Friday, via a statement made by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode.

The three days of mourning will see all flags at state-owned facilities flying at half mast.

Recall that the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, had earlier announced a three-day statewide mourning period in honor of the late Akeredolu.

His announcement followed that of Ondo State, which had taken the lead in designating three days of mourning in Akeredolu’s honor.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has started shopping for his deputy, following his emergence as state Governor.

Naija News recalls that Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as Governor following the death of his principal.

According to sources that spoke with Vanguard, some party leaders have insisted that Aiyedatiwa should pick his deputy from the northern senatorial district, where the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu hails from.

The party leaders who spoke with the platform claimed that the move was to honour Akeredolu and to complete his terms.

However, some supporters of Governor Aiyedatiwa insisted that the position of the Speaker should shift to the northern senatorial district while that of the deputy governor should go to the central senatorial district.