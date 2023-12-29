Adeleke Speaks On His Relationship With President Tinubu

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has said he has a cordial relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Osun governor, in an interview with Arise News, said he does not have any issue with the president, adding that he became the Nigerian leader because God ordained it.

Adeleke asked Nigerians to keep praying for him, and his health so that he could solve the economic and security challenges facing the nation in the shortest possible time.

He said, “One thing with me is that whichever way he gets there, God wants him to be there. That is my belief. Since he’s there now, he’s our president, so we have to keep praying for him. For his health, for everything so that he can do well for us. He’s not there a year yet.

“We are praying and we are watching that the suffering of our people will change, that is just our prayer. We hope to see growth for the better because people are suffering economically.”

Speaking on his programmes in the health sector, he said, “All our primary healthcare, I went there, I visited myself. So, they told me that so a governor can come and visit? I said my own governor is different. They had to start fixing all the health centres, about 332 wards simultaneously, they were fixing it.

“Then of course, all the elders there, we gave them free medical care to the extent that we registered them, say you must come and register, and we give them a card. To the extent that if they go to another state, for example, Lagos State, if they’re sick, they will go and get treatment there and they will send the bill to the Osun government and we will pay for it, and they’re very happy.”

Adeleke also mentioned that he has started to work on the maintenance and fixing of roads in Osun state, as well as federal roads within the state, saying that he has approached the federal government to claim the funds he used to work on the roads.