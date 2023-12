Who Will Give You Money When You Are Not Working? – Speaker Discloses Reason Shaibu’s Budget Was Slashed

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku, has opened up on the reason the allocation to the office of the Deputy Governor for the 2024 appropriation was slashed to about 345 million naira while that of the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Head of Service (HoS) and others were far higher.

Agbebaku disclosed that the responsibilities of the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, were distributed to other offices because of his gubernatorial aspirations.

The lawmaker explained that Governor Godwin Obaseki insisted that since Shaibu did not perform his responsibilities properly in the outgoing year due to his gubernatorial bid, most of his functions would be relocated to other offices.

Speaking to journalists on the development in his office, Agbebaku also dispelled rumours that there was disenchantment among some house members who were plotting to make the house not peaceful for him.

According to him, “Unlike the other offices like the SSG, HoS and others, the office of the governor and the deputy governor are the same, it is not only in this year’s budget, even in previous years, that is how it has been. On this occasion, the governor stated clearly that since the deputy governor has not performed his functions in the outgoing year because of his aspiration, which he recognized to be a huge one and time-consuming, most of his functions were relocated to other offices as the governor has the powers to do so.

“All of us know that the deputy governor doesn’t have constitutional powers bestowed on him except that which is allocated to him by the governor. So most of those things that the deputy governor used to do, the governor has removed from him. He has even gone on media to complain that he is no longer working, if you are not doing work, who will now give you money?

“The money is not allotted to you as a personal gift, it is given for work so if you are not working, naturally the money will not come and there is no way you can be working effectively when you are pushing that ambition.

“We are talking about a year where the most part of it, almost 11 months will be on electioneering so how are you now going to function properly as a deputy governor? In his magnanimity, the governor has said, I don’t want to be a stumbling block on your ambition on your route to becoming governor. So you should have your time to pursue your ambition to fruition. So to that extent, he said okay, I’m not going to give you too much function. So if you’re not giving too much function, then not much money will be given to you.”

