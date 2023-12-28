Umar Sadiq Nominated For Spanish La Liga Award

Nigerian forward, Umar Sadiq has been nominated for the Spanish La Liga Goal of the Month Award for December after having a great month in Spain.

Umar Sadiq who is currently contracted to Spanish La Liga side, Real Sociedad scored the nominated goal in a league match against Osasuna on December 2, 2023. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Recall that Sadiq missed a large portion of the previous season due to injury, but he is now back to playing frequently.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker made his Real Sociedad comeback with a fantastic strike from 25 yards out, helping the team overcome Sevilla 2-1 on November 25. The goal was his first for Real Sociedad since September 3, 2022.

Both Aitor Ruibal’s goal against Real Madrid and Sadiq’s goal against Villarreal have been nominated for the goal of the month for December; winning the award will be a great way for the Nigeria international to end the year.

Umar Sadiq is part of Jose Peseiro’s preliminary 41-man lineup for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will commence in Ivory Coast on January 11.

Unless something happens to him, the former Almeria player should be in the Super Eagles final squad for the 2023 AFCON.

Story continues below advertisement



He is anticipated to square off against players like Paul Onuachu, Terem Moffi, Emmanuel Dennis, Victor Osimhen, and Victor Boniface for a slot in the team’s starting eleven.