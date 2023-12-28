Tolu Arokodare Celebrates First Ever Brace For Genk

Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare is ecstatic with his first-ever brace for his Belgian club, Genk, on Tuesday, December 26.

After Gambian forward, Alieu Fadera gifted Genk the lead in the 10th minute of the game against Antwerp, it became the show of Tolu Arokodare in the second half.

Arokodare doubled the lead for his team in the 75th minute after coming on for Bonsuh Baah in the 69th minute in the league encounter.

Two minutes later, the 23-year-old Nigerian striker sealed the victory for his team in the 77th minute as the game ended 3-0 at the Cegeka Arena.

The two goals mean that Tolu Arokodare who joined the Belgian club from French Ligue 2 club, Amiens SC on a four and half year deal in February, scored six goals in 19 leagues games for Genk in 2023 for the first time in his football career.

He is now the second player to score twice after coming off the bench in a top-tier Belgian game this season, following Lucas Stassin’s brace against Royal Antwerp last week.

After scoring the brace, Tolu Arokodare said: “I have never scored twice since I started playing for Racing Genk. This is a very beautiful feeling.

“We wanted to send a message after the previous match, in which things did not go as planned.

“We not only wanted the three points but also to show that we can play football, regardless of what everyone thinks about the referee. There was not really frustration, but mainly disappointment. It was mainly a motivation for us to get the three points today.

“We put in a strong performance against Antwerp. We finally got what we deserve.”