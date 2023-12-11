Nigerian Players Who Scored For Their European Clubs Last Weekend

Some Nigerian players plying their trade in Europe helped their clubs win games last weekend by putting on their goalscoring boots.

In the Premier League, Tosin Adarabioyo, who is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, scored for Fulham, who thrashed West Ham United 5-0 on Sunday.

On the same day, Nigerian-born English player, Elijah Adebayo, continued with his goalscoring form as he scored a goal in Luton Town’s 2-1 defeat to the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City. The 25-year-old Nigerian potential international has now scored four league goals for his club so far this season.

Dutch-born Nigerian forward, Emmanuel Emegha, continued with his outstanding form at Strasbourg as he scored for the second successive time this season to help his team beat Le Havre 2-1 on Sunday.

Super Falcons player, Rasheedat Ajibade, scored a goal for the third successive game as her club, Atletico Madrid, beat Betis Women 2-0.

Victor Boniface couldn’t score in Germany but provided an assist as his club, Bayer Leverkusen, drew 1-1 with Stuttgart last Sunday.

Two Nigerian players, Yira Sor and Tolu Arokodare, scored a goal each for their Belgian club, Genk, as they beat Eupen 3-1 on Sunday.

Last weekend, Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi scored his second Championship goal of the season as Leicester City beat Plymouth Argyle 4-0.

Ademola Lookman was the star man for his club, Atalanta, as he scored two goals in the club’s unexpected 3-2 win over AC Milan last weekend.