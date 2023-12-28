Remo Stars To End 2023 As NPFL Table-toppers

Remo Stars will end the outgoing 2023 as the table-leaders of the Nigeria Premier League League (NPFL) regardless of the outcome of their matchday 16 game against Heartland at 4 p.m. later today.

Remo Stars are topping the NPFL table with 29 points in 15 games, a point above second-placed Doma United who have already played their matchday 16 game.

The third-placed Lobi Stars have 26 points in 15 games, while 4th placed Bendel Insurance have 23 points in 15, the same as 5th-placed Enyimba who have played two games less.

Hence, the first spot has been sealed for Remo Stars going into matchday 16 and for the remaining days of the year.

The amount of advantage Remo Stars will have over a struggling Heartland in Owerri later this evening will be intriguing to watch, as they make an effort to extend their lead ahead of next year.

It might interest you to note that Remo Stars have scored the most goals this season in addition to having the most points overall. They have scored 22 goals, which is three more than the combined total of 19 scored by Bayelsa United and Enugu Rangers.

Remo’s impressive league run this year has been spurred on by their second-place finish in the previous season, losing to Enyimba in the Super 6 on goal differential. Both clubs had nine points apiece in the playoffs.

The form of the Ogun state-based club in 2023 might count for nothing in 2024 if they don’t maintain a good run in the second half of the 2023-2024 NPFL campaign.

Clubs like Doma, Lobi Stars, Bendel, and even the reigning league champions, Enyimba can still catch up or overtake them before the season ends.