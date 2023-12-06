NPFL Slams Heavy Fines On Gombe United, Katsina United, Niger Tornadoes

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fined Gombe United 7 million naira on Monday due to the unruly conduct of their fans.

During the Gombe United vs. Kano Pillars NPFL match, Gombe United supporters invaded the Pantami stadium in Gombe with stones.

This happened as Kano Pillars’ Yusuf Abdullahi scored five goals to lead the visitors to a 5-2 victory over Gombe.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 5, the NPFL announced that aside from the 7 million naira fine, Gombe United’s fans have been banned from entering their home stadium for a game.

The NPFL statement reads: “In the aftermath of the fans’ unruly conduct in another Match-Day 11 fixture, Gombe United were fined a total of N7m and a one-match stadium ban to fans for breaches ranging from disruption of the match by fans throwing objects onto the field of play, to disruption of the live broadcast of the match and failure to provide adequate and effective security.”

Meanwhile, Katsina United have been fined N1 million for going against the NPFL’s clothing code during their encounter against Sporting Lagos on match-day 11.

The player’s incorrectly numbered shirt has resulted in NPFL sanctions for Katsina United. Additionally, the Match Officials’ failure to permit the player to enter the game on Sunday has been reported to the NFF.

On Match-Day 10, Niger Tornadoes and Akwa United faced off in a game filled with controversies. At the end of the game, Niger Tornadoes were found guilty of breaking Rules B8.21, C9, and C1.1. They were fined N3.250 million and were also required to pay the center referee for damages.

If match authorities are not given enough and effective protection in subsequent games, they will be fined additional N1 million. Furthermore, they will be fined N1 million for neglecting to make sure that their employees—stewards and security guards—behave appropriately.

The Ahmadu Bello Stadium, home of the Tornadoes, will not be open to the public for the next three home games.

Story continues below advertisement



The aforementioned clubs have 48 hours to decide whether to accept the decisions or come before a disciplinary commission to appeal the judgment.