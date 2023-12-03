Ahmed Musa Promises To End Career With NPFL Club

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa, has revealed that he would like to return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) before he retires from football.

Musa who is currently contracted to a Turkish side, Sivasspor, stated this during an X space forum on Saturday.

Recall that Musa started his professional football career at NPFL club, Kano Pillars, and left the shores of the country on October 1, 2010.

Before he left the camp of the four-time NPFL winners, the 31-year-old former Al Nassr forward finished the 2009-2010 season as the League’s top scorer.

Ten years after leaving Kano Pillars for VVV-Venlo, Ahmed Musa returned to the NPFL side briefly on April 14, 2021, after spending 6 months without a club.

He has been at Sivasspor since September 2, 2022, and has played 27 times in all competitions for the club without scoring or providing any assists. So far this season, he has managed to play only three times for the club due to fitness issues.

Based on how his club career is derailing in Europe, there is a high tendency that Musa might retire sooner rather than later but before he does that, football enthusiasts in Nigeria might see him representing an NPFL club once again.

He said: “I will always talk about the Nigerian league because I was once their product. And that placed me where I am today and till tomorrow, anytime I am going to stop football, I am going to come to Nigeria again and play in the Nigerian League.

“But this time, I am going to stay for a long time and play. To show you the love I have for the Nigerian League.”