Ondo Gov, Aiyedatiwa Declares Three-day Mourning Period Over Akeredolu’s Death

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has declared a three-day mourning period in Ondo State to pay tribute to his late principal, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

This information was conveyed in a statement released to the press on Wednesday in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.

Naija News reported earlier that Akeredolu passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

As per Aiyedatiwa’s announcement, this mourning period, accompanied by fasting and prayer, will commence from Thursday, December 28, to Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Furthermore, he stated that all national flags should be flown at half-mast as a symbol of the state’s sombre atmosphere for a duration of seven days.

The governor also declared the suspension of state government ceremonies throughout the mourning period.

“Meanwhile, condolence registers have been opened at the Governor’s Office and the Government House in Akure, as well as at the State Liaison Offices in Lagos and Abuja.

“May the soul of our late leader rest in perfect peace, amen,” the statement added.