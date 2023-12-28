Olusegun Mimiko: The Only Surviving Ondo State Governor Since 1999, See How Past Governors Died

Following the death of former Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Olusegun Mimiko, has become the only surviving ex-governor since democracy returned in 1999.

Naija News reports that apart from being alive, Mimiko, coincidentally, is also the only Ondo State former Governor to have completed two terms in office, from 2009 to 2017, under the Labour Party (LP).

After leaving office as Governor, the two-time Commissioner for Health declared his intention to run for president in the 2019 election but withdrew a few days before campaign began and declared interest in the Ondo Central Senatorial election.

Other former Governors who had passed on include;

1. Adebayo Adefarati: Adebayo Adefarati, who died at 76, was the first elected Governor after the military era. He governed the state from 1999 to 2003 and later became a presidential candidate for the Alliance for Democracy in the 2007 presidential election.

Sadly, Adefarti died a few days before the election over an undisclosed ailment.

2. Olusegun Agagu: He was the second democratically elected Governor in Ondo from 2003 to February 2009, when a court voided his reelection as Governor over electoral irregularities, and his rival, Olusegun Mimiko, was sworn in as his replacement and served for two terms.

Prior to his election as Governor in 2003, Mr. Agagu was a former Minister of Power under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In 2013, the former minister was said to have slumped and died in Lagos in 2013.

In October 2013, 13 people died in a plane crash involving an aircraft carrying Agagu’s body from Lagos to Akure for burial.

3. Rotimi Akeredolu: He served as Governor of Ondo State from 24 February 2017 until his death on 27 December 2023.

The former Governor died after a prolonged battle with Leukaemia and prostate cancer.

