Photo: Police Declare Popular Nigerian Blogger, Dorcas Adeyinka Wanted

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has declared a Nigerian blogger based in the United Kingdom, Dorcas Adeyinka, wanted over allegations of cyber-stalking, abduction and murder.

Naija News reports that a Special Police Gazette Bulletin shared on the NPF’s official X handle disclosed that Adeyinka was declared wanted by the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit, Abuja.

The allegations against the blogger also include injurious falsehood, threat to life and extortion.

According to the bulletin, Adeyinka is a Yoruba woman, approximately 1.64 meters tall, with an oval face, pointed nose and distinctive tribal marks.

She can be identified by black hair, a larger head, and a prominent chin.

Her last known address is 833 Woolick Road in the United Kingdom, but it is believed that she frequents several areas within Nigeria, including Ikeja, Ogudu, Fagba, Otta, and Sango in Lagos and Ogun states.

The police promised a handsome reward to anyone who would provide information on Adeyinka’s whereabouts.

According to Daily Post, Adeyinka’s family had, in April, accused the Lagos State Police Command of conducting a biased and lopsided probe, after she was arrested for the same cyberbullying and cyberstalking.

They claimed that she had been subjected to threats to life, cyberstalking and bullying by suspected Nigerian bloggers who use various social media accounts to harass her.