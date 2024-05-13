Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 13th May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 13th May 2024

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has defended the policies of President Bola Tinubu, saying they are what Nigeria needs to make progress.

According to him, the steps and policies President Tinubu is taking at the moment are what Nigeria and its leaders should have taken decades ago.

Bagudu argued that although the policies may seem harsh at the moment, the country will reap the benefits soon.

The Minister further praised President Tinubu for his bold steps in taking hard decisions.

He stressed that if Nigeria wants to become better like other countries of the world, then it must be ready to take tough measures without compromise.

Speaking in an interview with Premium Times, which was published on Sunday, Bagudu said President Tinubu is making difficult but necessary decisions.

Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has submitted that the federal government was too much in a hurry over the implementation of the cybersecurity levy.

He stated that the government failed to examine the nitty gritty of the levy before the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rushed to publicly announce the implementation.

The Borno federal lawmaker said this on Sunday while reacting to the directive of President Bola Tinubu for the implementation of the controversial cybersecurity levy to be suspended.

Naija News recalls the CBN had announced a 0.5 percent cybersecurity levy on electronic transactions, but President Tinubu, on Thursday, subsequently ordered the suspension of the policy for proper review.

Reacting to the suspension during an interview with Arise TV on Sunday, Ndume praised President Tinubu for listening to the complaints of the people over the policy.

The lawmaker stressed the need to tackle the issue of cybercrime which he argued was a stain on the country’s reputation but said it must be properly done and not rushed.

The Rivers State government has disclosed that the outcome of an integrity test on the buildings will determine if the House of Assembly quarters will be demolished or not.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joseph Johnson, gave the update on Sunday while maintaining that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has not taken any final decision on the fate of the assembly quarters.

Naija News recalls there had been reports from some quarters that Fubara had concluded plans to demolish the quarters following the sudden visit to the edifice last week.

Though the governor insisted that his visit was harmless, there have been claims that Fubara had concluded plans to demolish the quarters.

But Johnson stated that while the Governor has the right to assess the facility, he has not made any conclusion on demolishing the structures.

He added that the Rivers State government had consulted experts who were currently carrying out integrity tests on the buildings, and the outcome of their findings would determine the next line of action.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has asserted that the country’s ‘lopsided’ federalism practice has hindered the development of states, calling for a review of the revenue derivation formula in line with the practice of fiscal federalism.

Naija News reports that Diri made this known while speaking over the weekend in Houston, Texas, when Ijaws in the United States of America and Canada conferred on him the award of “Icon of Unity and Social Justice” as part of the three-day 2024 convention organized by Ijaw National Congress (INC)-Americas.

Governor Diri stated that the Niger Delta is an area that should be better than other regions if they are allowed to use their resources for development.

He queried the existing practice where resource-endowed states in Nigeria, particularly in the Niger Delta, get 13 percent as monthly allocation from their resources.

According to Diri, it was wrong to describe Bayelsa as insolvent and unable to exist without monthly federal allocation while its resources were shared in Abuja monthly with other states.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has absolved President Bola Tinubu of any blame in the scenario which played out over the failure of the National Assembly to confirm former Kaduna State Governor as a Minister.

Speaking during an interview with Premium Times, Bagudu submitted that Tinubu played his role by nominating El-Rufai for appointment, but going ahead to lobby the National Assembly after the former Governor was rejected, would be an abuse of power and lack of respect for the separation of power between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

The Minister added that President Tinubu was constitutionally handicapped and had to respect the decision of the lawmakers not to confirm El-rufai.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu nominated El-Rufai for a ministerial appointment, but the National Assembly failed to confirm him after screening, citing a lack of security clearance.

El-Rufai later withdrew his interest in working for the Tinubu government.

Bagudu added that the president did everything constitutionally possible to have Mr El Rufai in his cabinet.

When asked why President Tinubu did not intervene or lobby the National Assembly to confirm El-Rufai, Bagudu said he would not want to speculate, but for Tinubu to have nominated El-Rufai, it shows he wanted him as part of his government.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Shehu Umar Buba, has clarified that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cybersecurity levy targets financial institutions rather than individuals or bank customers.

According to the Economic Confidential, the Senator who introduced the amendment bill stated that the proposed levy primarily targets financial institutions and telecom companies.

These, according to the Senator, are considered the most vulnerable sectors to financial crimes and cyber fraud in the country. This levy aims to improve cybersecurity measures and enhance national security in Nigeria.

He pointed out that the relevant section of the Cybercrime Act stipulated that businesses, not citizens, should pay the levy.

Senator Buba also clearly explained the amount payable as a cybersecurity levy. “It is either 0.005 or 0.5% arithmetically. The figure in the principal act was 0.005 as a fraction, which was converted to the percentage that became 0.5% in the amendment. Therefore, the statistics in fractions and percentages are the same.”

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has insisted that he is no longer involved in partisan politics.

According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is now his former party, as he is no longer participating in party politics.

Obasanjo made the declaration on Sunday in Osun State during the commissioning of the VIP lodge at the government house in Osogbo.

He, however, commended the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, for working towards the unity of the PDP and its members in Osun State.

According to the former President, uniting members is good for the party, the state and the country as a whole.

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in the Adamawa/Taraba command has seized 12,435 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at ₦10.8 million.

Naija News reports that the Comptroller in charge of the command, Bashir Garba-Bature, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Yola.

He stated that the seized items included 491 25-liter jerrycans and 8 20-liter jerrycans of petroleum. He further mentioned that the petroleum was intercepted in Mubi while en route to the Cameroon Republic.

Bature appealed to the media, sister security agencies, and patriotic citizens for their cooperation and collaboration in ending the ugly smuggling trend.

He assured that the command had deployed operatives strategically along the flashpoints to sustain the fight against smuggling.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, has told the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and others that his principal will not take sides in the ongoing crisis rocking Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Ngelale disclosed the President’s position during an interview on TVC.

According to him, all those with the assumption that Tinubu would take their side in the Rivers State political crisis would be disappointed.

The Special Adviser insisted that Tinubu will not allow any attempt to frustrate the Rivers government.

The Federal Government will receive fresh loan funding from the World Bank, with approval expected for loans totalling $2.25bn on June 13, 2024.

Naija News recalls that the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank last month, had announced that the nation had qualified for processing a loan, described as ‘virtually a grant’ of $2.25bn from the World Bank at one per cent interest rate.

He stated, “We have qualified for the processing just this week to the Board of Directors of the World Bank of a total package of $2.25bn of what you can call ‘the closest you can get to a free lunch’- virtually a grant. It’s for about 10- 20 years moratorium and about one per cent interest.”

The package, approved by the World Bank Board of Directors, offers a 40-year term with a 10-year moratorium and a nominal one-percent interest rate.

According to the latest information on the World Bank website, the funding will be received via two major development projects.

