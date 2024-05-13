Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 13th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 13th May 2024.

The PUNCH: Nigeria’s quest for diversified foreign exchange earnings away from oil not feasible for now as revenue from the manufacturing export sector plunged 166 per cent to N778.4 billion from the N2.1 trillion height reached in 2019.

ThisDay: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the weekend, directed suspension of the implementation of the cybersecurity levy, as provided for in the Cybersecurity Act 2015 recently unveiled by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to avoid overburdening citizens who were already battling economic hardship.

The Nation: There were indications at the weekend that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will apply to a United Kingdom court as an interested party in the trial of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. A team of the anti-graft commission is billed for London to begin the process of filing papers as a party to the case.

Daily Trust: Tenants in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, are groaning over hikes in house rent by their landlords. Findings by Daily Trust showed that within the last one year, tenants in different areas of the FCT had been notified of rent increases by landlords.

