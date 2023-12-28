Gov Bago Denies Banning Alcohol In Niger State

The Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, has denied a trending report on the ban on alcohol in some parts of the state.

The Governor, in a statement issued on Thursday, said reports about banning alcohol in some local governments of Niger State were false as he has not issued any such directive.

Bago clarified that imposters are the ones behind the initial directive which went viral.

Naija News recalls some earlier reports had it that the Niger State Liquor and Licensing Board has announced its intention to prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol in Suleja, Suleja Local Government Area of the state, starting from January 1, 2024.

The report also said that certain beer establishments in Minna, the state capital, will be issued relocation notices, requiring them to move outside the city and relocate within an eight-kilometre radius of the state’s post office.

However, Gov Bago in his reaction, said the directive was not issued by him or any of his aides. He added that he was yet to inaugurate the liquor and licensing board.

“We wish to state categorically that the governor, who has been busy initiating and overseeing many people-centered projects across the state, never issued such a directive.

“The liquor and Licensing board is yet to be constituted by the governor, as such, no directive of this kind can come from a board yet to be formed,” the statement noted.

The governor has directed security agents to arrest the self-appointed Secretary of the board by name Mohammed Ibrahim.