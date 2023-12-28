FG Announces Plan To Close Third Mainland Bridge, Provides Alternative Route

The Federal Government has announced plans to close the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele section of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs beginning from 11 am on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024.

Speaking via a statement by the Federal Ministry of Works on Thursday, the government provided alternative routes for motorists.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr. O. I. Kesha warned motorists to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public that the emergency repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will continue with the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge,” the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha said in a Thursday statement.

“Consequent to the above, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes:

“1) Ojota – Ikorodu road- Funsho Williams Avenue – EKO bridge-Apogbon-CMS

“2) Ojota- Ikorodu road- Jibowu – Yaba- Oyingbo-Iddo- Carter bridge- CMS

“3) Gbagada- Anthony- Ikorodu road- Funsho Williams – Eko bridge- Apogbon – CMS.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements to minimize discomfort during this repair period.

“While thanking the general public for their past cooperation & understanding, more is expected this time around.”