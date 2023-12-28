Aiyedatiwa: List Of Likely Persons To Emerge As Ondo State Deputy Governor Emerges

The erstwhile Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday emerged as the substantive Governor of the state.

The emergence of Aiyedatiwa follows the demise of Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday after a protracted battle with Cancer and Leukaemia.

With Aiyedatiwa as Governor of Ondo State, the position of Deputy Governor is now vacant and has to be filled in the coming days.

This has led to some political calculations and machinations among politicians in the state and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As the intrigues continue, sources quoted by The Nation revealed that Governor Aiyedatiwa may likely pick the Deputy Governor from among the cabinet members who stuck to him when the Ondo Assembly attempted to impeach him.

Prominent on the list of likely persons to emerge as Aiyedatiwa’s deputy are the Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale and the Commissioner of Energy and Water Resources, Rasaq Obe.

Chief Ale hails from Owo, the hometown of former Governor Akeredolu, while Obe hails from Ifedore in Ondo Central senatorial district.

According to some political permutations in the state, some allies of Aiyedatiwa said Ale might be favoured as compensation for the demise of Akeredolu while another source said Aiyedatiwa might move against Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Olajidi Olamide, by picking Obe.

The speaker hails from Ondo Central and agitations would arise for the Speaker’s seat to be moved to Ondo North if Obe is picked.