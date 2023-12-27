Wife Of Former Nasarawa NNPP Governorship Candidate Is Dead

Shahida Saidu Galadima, the third wife of the former gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Yakubu Maidoya, is dead.

Naija News learnt that a grassroots politician close to the family, Isa Majinyawa, confirmed the demise to Daily Post.

Shahida, who died on Tuesday night after an illness, will be buried on Wednesday, December 27, at 9:00 am according to Islamic traditions.

The burial ceremony will be conducted at Angwan Wajen Rabo in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

Abdullahi Yakubu Maidoya, a prominent businessman and politician, gained recognition as the NNPP gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections, where he secured a commendable third position.

In other news, Nasarawa State‘s former Commissioner of Health, Dr Bawa Ahmed Abimiku, has reportedly passed away.

Naija News reports that Abimiku’s demise was confirmed to journalists by a relative who pleaded anonymity.

According to the family source, Abimiku, who was also known as Durbin Eggon, lost his battle with a long-term illness on Tuesday, December 19, at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi.

The deceased made significant contributions to the health sector, serving as both Commissioner and Member of the State Executive Council, SEC, under the leadership of the late Alhaji (Dr) Aliyu Akwe Doma.