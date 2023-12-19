Nasarawa Ex-Health Commissioner, Abimiku Dies

Nasarawa State‘s former Commissioner of Health, Dr Bawa Ahmed Abimiku, has reportedly passed away.

Naija News reports that Abimiku’s demise was confirmed to journalists by a relative who pleaded anonymity.

According to the family source, Abimiku, who was also known as Durbin Eggon, lost his battle with a long-term illness on Tuesday, December 19, at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi.

The deceased made significant contributions to the health sector, serving as both Commissioner and Member of the State Executive Council, SEC, under the leadership of the late Alhaji (Dr) Aliyu Akwe Doma.

The burial ceremony of Abimiku is set to occur at the Abuja Central Mosque, FCT, at 2:00 pm in accordance with Islamic customs, Daily Post quoted the source saying.