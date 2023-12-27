Please Pray For Akeredolu — Aiyedatiwa Asks Ondo Residents

Ondo State acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged citizens of the state to remember his principal, Rotimi Akeredolu as they celebrate Christmas.

Aiyedatiwa, in a Christmas message on Monday, felicitated with Christians in the state and all over the country on the celebration of Christmas, adding that there was a need for everyone to love and share with one another.

He said the festive season should remind Christians of God’s love for humanity and the need to uphold the virtues of compassion, tolerance and love as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

The statement read, “On this joyful occasion of Christmas, I extend my best wishes to the Christian community and the entire people of Ondo State. This period reminds us of God’s love for humanity and the need to uphold the virtues of compassion, tolerance, and love as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“This season presents us an opportunity once more to love and share with others. While we give to those who are close to us, let us also remember to give to those who are less fortunate than ourselves and our loved ones.

“As we reflect on the lessons of the season, rededicate ourselves, and remain steadfast in prayers against all our challenges, I urge you to extend your prayers to our dear Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON and for the unity, peace and prosperity of our land.”

Aiyedatiwa also noted that the present administration in the state would not relent in its commitment to initiating and executing policies and programmes that would impact positively the lives of the citizenry and promote unity and peaceful coexistence in the state.

He added: “I pray to God Almighty that the blessings of Christmas will spread through our state and move us to be better people. May the good Lord continue to protect us and bestow His grace upon us.”