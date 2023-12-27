Plateau Christmas Massacre: ‘Successive Nigerian Rulers Know The Killing Machines And Their Backers’ – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that successive Nigerian rulers know those responsible for the recent killing in Plateau state and several places across the country.

Naija News reports that over 190 persons were confirmed dead following attacks by gunmen on several communities in Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

It was gathered that the gunmen launched the attacks on the residents of the three LGAs from Saturday till about 10 pm on Christmas Eve.

In a post via X, Sowore claimed that the herders perpetrating the acts and their backers are known by past Nigerian rulers, and it is clear that the genocidaires enjoy a special status.

He also urged former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufia and other northern lawmakers who contributed their salaries to help victims of the Kaduna bomb incident to do likewise for Plateau state.

He wrote: “Plateau Christmas Massacre: It is NOT just only sad that Nigerians are consistently slaughtered by well known herdsmen in Plateau and several places across Nigeria, what’s despicable is that successive nigerian rulers know these killing machines and their backers (that’s if and when they are not DIRECTLY backed and sponsored by Nigerian elites in govt. It is clear to all that these genocidaires enjoy a special status.

“I am hoping that @elrufai, @former Kano Emir @SanusiLamidoS and all the northern lawmakers who contributed their salaries to help Kaduna bomb victims would not forget the Plateau herdsmen victims during this particular hour, the same applies to others who visited Kaduna to show solidarity.”