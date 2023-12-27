Peter Obi Mourns Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Gali Umar Na’Abba.

The former Governor of Anambra State described the two men as prominent political figures, who greatly contributed to the development of their people and the nation.

Obi prayed to God to grant the souls of the departed a peaceful repose and mourned with their families, state governments and loved ones.

The LP chieftain stated that their deaths have shown those who are still serving the nothingness of life why we should remain firm in good works.

He wrote: “I have just received the sad news of the death of two prominent political leaders, the governor of Ondo State, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

“I was opportuned to be close to Gov Akeredolu as the then President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA. He invited me to speak at an NBA event and since then we remained close and always discussed issues about Nigeria.

“While Na’Abba served as Speaker, we met on several occasions and always discussed the problems of Nigeria.

“For Akerodolu, may God Almighty who called him home grant him eternal rest in His kingdom, and grant his immediate family and the good people of Ondo State, the fortitude to bear his loss.

“For Ghali Na’Abba, may God Almighty forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest and grant his family and the good people of Kano State, the fortitude to bear his loss.

“Their deaths show us, who are still serving, the nothingness of life and why we should remain firm in good works. May God grant all of us, who mourn them, and the entire nation, the fortitude to bear their losses.”