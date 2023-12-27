‘Mindless Act Of Terrorism’ – Peter Obi Reacts To Plateau Massacre

Peter Obi , has expressed deep sadness The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), over the recent massacre in Plateau State.

Naija News reports that over 190 persons were confirmed dead following attacks by gunmen on several communities in Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

It was gathered that the gunmen launched the attacks on the residents of the three LGAs from Saturday till about 10 pm on Christmas Eve.

In a statement on his official X account on Tuesday, Obi described the killings of innocent villagers by bandits as a mindless act of terrorism.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated that his thoughts are with the overstretched security agencies and the victims of these attacks.

He wrote: “After my sympathy visit to the Regent of Oba Community in Anambra State for the recent horrific killing of people in a nightclub in that community; plus the mindless act of terrorism that occurred on Christmas Day in Plateau State, where the death toll is now reportedly more than 100 with over 300 injured.

“With the saddening acts of violence that have occurred in Zamfara and Katsina States, where farmers were killed and several others kidnapped.

“And the many other violent attacks in many parts of the country, which may go unreported; my thoughts went to our overstretched security operatives. The men and women of our armed and security services come to mind.“

Obi also sent his condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones to these acts of violence, saying these are very challenging times for Nigeria.

“Even some countries in open declared wars have not experienced this level of insecurity, violence and loss of human lives. Let us continue to pray for our nation that God will heal our land,” he added.