PDP Reacts To Akeredolu’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the death of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reports that the main opposition party described Akeredolu’s death as a national loss in a statement issued on Wednesday by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The party, in the statement, said the late governor was a courageous, amiable and brilliant lawyer.

The statement read, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is saddened by the news of the death of the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu CON, SAN.

“Late Governor Akeredolu was a courageous and amiable personality, brilliant lawyer and outstanding administrator with deep understanding and capacity for leadership especially in his roles towards the unity, stability and development of the nation.

“His death is a huge national loss. He was an unrepentant fighter for Fairness, Equity and Justice in the affairs of the nation. He believed in true federalism, respect, defense and protection of ethnic nationalities which he advocated as prerequisite for peace and development in our nation.

“The PDP commiserates with Governor Akeredolu’s widow, Betty Akeredolu, his children and the people of Ondo State. We pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and to the faithful departed, eternal rest in His Bosom.”