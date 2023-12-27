Oluwo Of Iwo Reacts To Akeredolu’s Death

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has reacted to the death of the former governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The monarch described Akeredolu’s death as a colossal loss to his family and Ondo State.

He lamented that the governor’s passing was a loss to the Yoruba race.

Speaking via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the Oluwo said Akeredolu played a critical role in securing Yorubaland.

While noting that the late governor was a nationalist and a champion who will not be forgotten, the Osun monarch added that history will continue to be kind to him.

His statement read in part, “The demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State was a colossal loss, not only to his immediate family but also to the good people of Ondo and the Yoruba race by extension.

“I commiserate with his wife, immediate family, and the good people of Ondo State. The Yoruba race has lost a rare gem. He will be missed.

“The role he played in securing Yorubaland cannot be forgotten. He was a nationalist. You are a champion. History will continue to be kind to you. May your souls continue to rest in peace.”