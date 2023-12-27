Nigeria Air Force Gets 45 More Aircraft To Fight Terrorists

In Katsina State on Tuesday, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, revealed that the Nigeria Air Force has received an additional 45 aircraft, helicopters, and other platforms from the Federal Government in the past six months.

Naija News understands that the aircraft are meant to help the NAF in their operations against bandits and terrorist groups across the country.

During his visit to the North-Western region, Abubakar celebrated Christmas with the frontline troops of Air Component Operation Hadarin Daji and 213 Forward Operating Base, where he expressed his gratitude for the military aircraft, which include four-diamond, 62 multipurpose aircraft, two T129 attack helicopters, and one Beechcraft 360 aircraft.

Furthermore, he mentioned the upcoming acquisitions, such as 2 Kasa 295 medium airlift surveillance aircraft, 12 AH10 Attack helicopters, and 24 M346 attack aircraft.

Abubakar emphasized that these acquisitions reflect the Federal Government’s strong commitment to equipping the Nigerian Air Force for effective training and addressing the nation’s security challenges.

He also acknowledged the troops’ recent efforts in the region and paid tribute to the fallen heroes who have made ultimate sacrifices in defence of the country, assuring that their contributions will never be forgotten.

The Chief of Staff said: “We shall continue to provide all logistics and necessary support to the troops to ensure success in their operations.

“This year, within a plight time of almost 1,400 hours, the air components conducted over 1,300 sorties comprising air interdiction, armed breaking, and closed air support missions, among others. Notable among these missions was the elimination of the key bandit’s kingpin Ali Kawaje and several others.

“This synergy with other security agencies has continued to contribute to security within the Northwest region. We urge the troops not to relent in their efforts and dedication to the fight against banditry and insurgency in Nigeria.”

Abubakar reiterated his commitment to placing the well-being of the troops as a top priority, expressing gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support to the troops.

Story continues below advertisement



Furthermore, he received valuable backing and collaboration from the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, as well as the traditional leaders in the state, in the continuous battle against bandits.