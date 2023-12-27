Keyamo Reacts To Akeredolu, Na’abba’s Death

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has mourned the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba.

In separate posts via his official X handle on Wednesday, Keyamo described the late Governor Akeredolu as his political leader and learned brother.

The minister stated that the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum was suave, affable and friendly, adding that he will be sorely missed.

Keyamo also sent his deep condolences to his family and the people of Ondo State.

He wrote: “My big brother, my learned brother Silk and my leader in every sense is gone. Rotimi AKEREDOLU was suave, affable and friendly. He will be sorely missed. Deep condolences to his family and the people of Ondo State.”

Keyamo also expressed shock over the passing of Na’ban, saying that his tenure was one of courage and forthrightness.

The minister prayed to God Almighty to grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear this great and irreplaceable loss.

He added: “I received with shock the passing away of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’abba. His tenure was one of courage and forthrightness. May God Almighty grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear this great and irreplaceable loss.”