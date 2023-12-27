‘He Died Of Prostrate Cancer In Germany’ – Ondo Govt Confirms Akeredolu‘s Death

The Ondo State Government has confirmed the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reports that the late Ondo state governor died in the early hours of Wednesday in a German hospital.

In a statement by the state information and Orientation commissioner, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Akeredolu died of prostate cancer.

She said Governor Akeredolu died while receiving medical treatment in Germany after complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.

The statement reads: “Mr Governor peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

“This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts. Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany. He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.

“Governor Akeredolu was an extraordinary leader whose unwavering dedication to the state and its people was both commendable and unparalleled.

“He not only served as the Governor of Ondo State but also emerged as a prominent advocate for the entire Southwest region and the nation.

“Governor Akeredolu was a courageous leader and an exemplar of integrity. The weight of this loss is truly unbearable.

“We find solace in the knowledge that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu lived a purposeful life, devoted to the service of God Almighty.”

The commissioner said that a letter had been sent to President Bola Tinubu to officially inform him of the devastating news.

She added: “The Family and the Ondo State Government appreciate Mr. President for his support for Governor Akeredolu during his illness.

“The family and the state government will release further details regarding the funeral arrangements.”