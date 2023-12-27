Gunmen Demand N1 Million Ransom To Free ECWA Pastor Kidnapped In Kaduna

The abductors of a retired cleric of ECWA Church, Matuak Rimi, in Moro’a Chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Rev. Filibus Bamai, have demanded a N1 million ransom for his freedom.

Naija News learnt that the Pastor was whisked away from his home wearing only boxers, while his wife was brutally beaten with a stick during the kidnapping incident.

A source who spoke to journalists on the sad development disclosed that the Pastor’s wife suffered a cut on her head and bruises on her back.

It was reported that the kidnappers demanded N5 million initially, but later reduced it to N1 million.

Daily Post quoted a cleric to have mentioned that approximately N300,000 has been raised so far, and urged security agencies to enhance security in the area to safeguard lives and properties.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 12:50 a.m. in his house, shortly after Bamai’s retirement on December 17 upon reaching the age of 65.

The number of kidnappings is rising in rural areas, where kidnappers exploit the weak security situation to freely choose their victims.

Just a week ago, a well-known farmer from Pari village in the Chawai chiefdom of Kauru Local Government in Kaduna State, Sunday Bage, was reportedly abducted along with his wife, Listu.

Upon being contacted, ASP Mansir Hassan, the State Police Public Relations Officer, told journalists that he would reach out to the District Police Officer in the vicinity. However, he has yet to return the call as of the time of filing this report, Naija News understands.